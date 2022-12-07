Australian infrastructure investor targets UK

Plenary chief investment officer Paul Crowe

Plenary Group is a developer and manager of public infrastructure. It has 79 assets under management worth more than US$45bn across Australia, North America and the United Arab Emirates.

It’s next target is Europe, starting with the UK.

Plenary chief investment officer Paul Crowe said: “The strength of our PPP project development experience in Australia and North America has presented opportunities for us to export our skillset to other regions adopting PPP-like models.

“We are encouraged by the pipeline of likely infrastructure projects across the UK and Europe and the next 12 months will see us focus on greenfield infrastructure investment, particularly in social housing, justice, roads metro systems, water, and decarbonisation projects.”

He added: “We’re readying ourselves to bid on three projects in 2023 and are in active conversations about other projects across the UK and other parts of Europe.

“We look forward to bringing our experience to bear from Australia and North America given the parallels between our existing projects and opportunities we have identified in Europe.”

Plenary’s expansion into the UK and Europe follows it achieving financial close earlier this year on its first project in the Middle East, the Zayed City Schools PPP (public-private partnership).

Plenary now has offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, in addition to its existing Singapore, Australian, and North American locations.

