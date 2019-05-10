Australian solar farm gets go-ahead

The AU$130m (£70m) scheme, which will be built in West Wyalong, will generate up to 150 jobs during its construction, said planning and public spaces minister Rob Stokes.

The solar farm will harness enough energy to power about 37,500 homes.

“The Wyalong Solar Farm will add to the growing hub of solar energy projects in the Riverina, bringing a fresh boost to the economy and diversifying industry for the region,” said Stokes.

Since 2017, the NSW Government has approved 26 solar projects across the State, providing about 4,500 construction jobs and supporting about AU$5bn in investment in regional and rural NSW.

“These solar projects have already contributed to communities throughout the Riverina and are also supporting the creation of a thriving renewable energy industry in NSW,” said Stokes.

Energy and the environment minister Matt Kean said the Wyalong Solar Farm will help NSW meet its target of net-zero emissions by 2050.

“We are committed to delivering affordable and reliable energy for the people of NSW, while also reducing emissions and acting on climate change,” said Kean. “The Wyalong Solar Farm has the potential to save up to 212,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions, reducing overall emissions and put downward pressure on prices. We have a booming solar industry in NSW, which will become a vital part of our energy mix as we transition to a cleaner, more sustainable energy future.”