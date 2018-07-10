Autodesk buys pre-construction software business

US-based Assemble Systems provides a ‘software as a service’ (SaaS) package designed to enable construction professionals to connect building information modelling (BIM) data to key workflows across bid management, estimating, scheduling, site management and finance. Assemble Systems' products are used by 174 customers, in nearly 1,000 sites and offices working on 12,700 projects.

Autodesk said that automation in pre-construction sets the tone for the entire construction project to follow, using the BIM to drive better visibility, productivity and collaboration.

Over time, Assemble Systems' solution will be integrated with Autodesk's new BIM 360 project management platform.

"I welcome the Assemble Systems team to the Autodesk family, as part of our efforts to digitise and improve the construction industry," said Andrew Anagnost, president and CEO of Autodesk. "We are connecting project data from design through construction, creating the cloud-enabled tools necessary to make the critical pre-construction phase of a project more predictable and profitable."

Assemble Systems CEO Don Henrich said: "Autodesk is an AEC [architecture, engineering and construction] technology leader and was the majority investor in our Series A funding last year. We partnered closely with Autodesk to make the greatest impact on the construction industry. We're excited about joining Autodesk and continuing to make BIM data more useful across construction project workflows.”