Equipment manufacturer Epiroc and mining company Hancock Iron Ore have announced that their autonomous haulage system has moved more than 500 million tonnes of material at the Roy Hill iron ore mine in Western Australia.

According to Epiroc, 78 haul trucks at the site have been converted from manual to driverless operation using its LinkOA automation platform. The manufacturer claims this makes the site the world's largest autonomous mixed fleet, as the LinkOA system allows different makes and models of trucks to operate within the same network.

The companies report that the fleet has travelled more than 12.1 million kilometres autonomously to achieve the haulage figure, a distance they compare to roughly 303 trips around the Earth's equator. They also state that the 500-million-tonne volume is equivalent to approximately 85 times the mass of the Great Pyramid of Giza.

Epiroc stated that the pace of material movement has accelerated as the system expanded alongside ongoing mine production. While the first 100 million tonnes took more than three years to haul, the most recent 100 million tonnes were moved in just five months, according to the firm.

Marcel Stoelman, AHS project director, said: "Reaching half a billion tonnes is significant, but the rate at which the operation has scaled is equally important. Moving the first 100 million tonnes took more than three years. The most recent 100 million took just five months. That progression demonstrates what can be achieved as autonomous haulage is developed, deployed and scaled across a large mining operation".

Omar Allel, president of Epiroc's Surface division, added: "Half a billion tonnes represents years of close collaboration with Hancock Iron Ore and the progressive scaling of autonomous haulage at Roy Hill. The results demonstrate that mixed-fleet autonomy can operate at significant scale and provide mines with greater flexibility in how they approach automation".