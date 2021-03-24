Avant starts groundworks on Durham estate

CGI of the West Rainton development

Northeast housebuilder Avant Homes has acquired land in the Durham suburb of West Rainton with plans to build a development of 65 homes.

Groundworks for the development, named Allenson View, start this month. The overall build is estimated to take approximately two and a half years and the first homes are expected to be ready for occupation in March 2022.

As part of the deal for planning permission, Avant Homes is paying £342,287 towards local healthcare, education, transport and other services.

Allenson View will be the fifth development that Avant Homes North East has started since the beginning of 2021. The five latest developments are located across Sunderland, County Durham, and Gateshead, and will provide 662 new homes in total, with a combined gross development value of £109.9m.

Nationwide, the Avant Homes Group has 56 developments across its five operating regions.

