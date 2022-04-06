Avant adds to East Midlands leadership

Phil Marshall

Phil Marshall joins Avant Homes with 35 years’ experience in the house-building sector to lead its construction team in the East Midlands.

Avant Homes East Midlands currently has nine developments under construction, from Ashbourne to Warwick. Phil Marshall is now responsible for the day-to-day management of the developments.

“I have a genuine passion for ensuring only the highest of standards in delivering high-quality homes that not only meet the needs of customers, but instil the whole construction team with pride,” he said.

“Avant Homes has ambitious expansion plans and there is a great opportunity to further strengthen its position as a leading housebuilder in the East Midlands whilst supporting the company’s wider growth strategy.”

Avant Homes East Midlands managing director Tim Brickley said: “Phil will be instrumental in managing the build of new and existing developments for the region from site set-up and sub-contractor management to material supply and overall site completion. With his extensive experience within the housebuilding industry, he is more than up to the challenge to lead the construction team and our East Midlands developments to success. We are very pleased to welcome him on board.”

In addition to its East Midlands business based out of Nottingham, Avant Homes’ other regional businesses are based in: Wakefield, West Yorkshire; Stirling, Scotland; Chesterfield in Derbyshire; and Sunderland in Tyne & Wear.

