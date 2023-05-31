Avant appoints construction director for West Yorkshire

Freddie Woodworth

Freddie Woodworth has been handed responsibility for delivering Avant Homes West Yorkshire’s new homes build programme.

The role includes leading site managers, overseeing existing sites, planning new sites, and supporting the region’s land, technical, commercial and sales teams during various stages of construction.

“Avant Homes has a clear national and regional expansion strategy which I will help deliver,” he said. “I’m excited to be able to lead a team dedicated to providing high quality new homes in great locations.

“Our construction team is focused on continually enhancing our product and the way we build for the benefit of buyers. I am looking forward to mentoring the team to help them succeed whilst also driving the business forward with them.”

Avant Homes West Yorkshire has nine live developments currently, ranging from Wakefield to Waverley, with more near to starting as the business continues to implement its expansion plans.

Avant Homes West Yorkshire is part of the Avant Homes Group, which is controlled by former Persimmon chief executive Jeff Fairburn who left that company in 2018 with a £75m bonus and a trail of bad headlines.

Avant Homes Group has a medium-term strategic objective to sell more than 6,000 homes a year. Last year it completed approximately 2,700.

