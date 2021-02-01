Avant brings Leguan Lifts to the UK

Avant Tecno UK is now selling spider lift powered access platforms made by its Finnish parent company, as well as its familiar compact loaders.

Avant UK is part of the Avant Tecno Oy group from Finland, which also has a subsidiary called Leguan Lifts.

Leguan Lifts’ all terrain spider lifts are now available from Avant UK’s dealer network. There are five Leguan models: 125, 135, 165 and 190, with maximum working heights ranging from 12.5 to 19 metres with maximum outreach from 6.3 to 9.8 metres.

Sales and marketing director John Spencer said: “We are now in a position to offer the same level of expertise and service for the Leguan lifts through a growing network of specialist dealerships through the UK, bringing the Leguan spider lifts closer to the customer. This year, we are unveiling, not only new and updated Spider lift models, our new and refreshed Leguan branding but it’s also the 30th anniversary of Avant loaders being sold worldwide, so lots of exciting things to come from the Avant family.”

Jori Mylläri, sales & marketing vice president at Leguan Lifts Oy, added “The introduction of the new generation Leguan spider lifts that come with many unrivalled features and user-friendly control have helped us reach new heights in recent years. It is time to introduce these products for the wider UK audience together with the professionals at Avant UK”.

