Avant Homes appoints Scotland director

Iain Innes

Iain Innes joins Stirling-based Avant Homes Scotland from housebuilder Dandara with 40 years’ industry experience. In his new role he is responsible for identifying opportunities to further expand Avant Homes’ operations and developments across Scotland.

“Avant Homes has a clear and ambitious growth strategy for Scotland,” he said. “My focus is to help deliver it by ensuring we continuously provide buyers with excellent new homes in great locations that ensure customer satisfaction. I have joined a strong and capable team at Avant Homes Scotland that is united in wanting to achieve these same goals for the benefit of our homebuyers and our business.”

Avant Homes group managing director Alan Hopwood said: “Iain is an experienced and accomplished operator. He has a passion for housebuilding combined with a great deal of commercial acumen. He is an excellent addition to our senior management team in Scotland and we have every confidence he will successfully drive forward our ongoing expansion plans throughout the country.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk