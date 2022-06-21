Avant Homes plans £58m Ilkeston development

A proposed Avant street scene

Subject to planning approval, construction will start in November with the first homes set to be launched for sale in early 2023.

The approximate build length of the development will be four years and it will create 120 jobs.

Properties will range from two-bedroom terraces to five-bedroom detached. Of the 250 homes planned, 20% will be designated as affordable.

Awsworth is two miles northwest of Ilkeston, just across the county border in Nottinghamshire.

Avant Homes Central managing director, Chris Coley, said: “Awsworth is very desirable location and if granted planning, this new development will provide much-needed high quality homes for buyers in the area.

