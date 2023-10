CGI of indicative Avant development

The £33.8m development is to be called Pavilion Acres and is located off Harden Road in Rushall.

Work on site starts this month with the first residents expected to move into their new homes in April 2024..

Avant Homes West Midlands has seven live developments, ranging from Telford to Warwick with more due to start soon.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk