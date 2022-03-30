Avant plans £121m Doncaster development

CGI of a proposed Avant street scene

Subject to planning approval from Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council, Avant Homes plans to put up 600 homes in Edenthorpe in a mix of sizes and styles.

If plans are approved, groundworks are expected to start later this year for the first phase of 261 homes.

Avant Homes is controlled by former Persimmon chief executive Jeff Fairburn, who bought it last year in partnership with funds advised by Elliott Advisors. He is also chairman of the company’s board.

The Edenthorpe site is just off the A630, near Mere Lane, four miles north of Doncaster town centre. It is the fourth acquisition for Avant Homes in Doncaster since the beginning of 2020

Avant Homes Yorkshire managing director Alastair Hart said: “This site is a significant acquisition for us and forms part of our long term strategy to expand our presence in prime locations across the region. The development will provide a large number of desirable new-build homes and continue to support the high-demand for much-needed properties in Doncaster.”

The housebuilder’s other Doncaster developments are in Auckley, Hatfield and Wheatley Hills, which combined are set to deliver 255 new-build homes for the area.

Avant Homes Group has 57 developments currently under construction across its five operating regions.

