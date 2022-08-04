Avant starts £35m Desborough estate

A typical Avant Homes estate

The new development, named Viridian Meadows, received planning approval from Kettering Borough Council in March 2022.

It is estimated that the first homes will be released for sale this autumn and be ready for occupation by the end of 2022.

The approximate build length of the development is estimated to take around three and a half years and will create further employment opportunities in the area in conjunction with the nearby Barton Point development in Kettering.

Avant Homes group currently has 57 developments across its five operating regions, including nine in the midlands region.

