Avant to build 400 houses on former colliery

Harworth Group is preparing the former Cadley Hill Colliery site for development

The Cadley Park site has been prepared for development by Harworth Group. It is the sixth serviced land parcel that Avant Homes has acquired from Harworth in the last five years, following previous purchases at Waverley in Rotherham, Prince of Wales in Pontefract and North Gawber in Barnsley.

It also represents Harworth's single largest plot sale to date by number of residential units with reserved matters planning consent.

Located 10 miles south of Burton on Trent, the Avant scheme, part of Harworth's wider 200-acre Cadley Park development, will include a selection of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes. Cadley Park is the site of the former Cadley Hill Colliery that closed in 1988. Infrastructure works are ongoing and will continue alongside the construction of the new houses.

Harworth received outline-planning consent from South Derbyshire District Council in 2014 for the re-development of Cadley Park, including 600 new homes, a golf course and driving range and a new Country Park.

Last year Harworth sold 11 acres of Cadley Park to Taylor Wimpey for the development of 132 homes.

Harworth director Peter Henry said: "A number of years of hard work have gone into the successful outcome of this deal possible, from securing a viable planning consent in 2014 through to remediating the land and installing infrastructure in phases to make Cadley Park a reality. Avant Homes have delivered high-quality new homes at three of our major developments already and I am confident that they will do so again for the benefit of the local community and the area as a whole."