Avant’s £57m Glasgow estate approved

A typical Avant Homes street scene

Called Darach Fields, the £57m development will comprise a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes of 12 different design types.

The 17-acre site, which Avant Homes purchased in February 2022, is just off Daffodil Place, four miles from the city centre.

Initial groundworks at the development have now started, with show homes to be ready next March. The first homes at Darach Fields are expected to be ready for occupation in spring 2023.

Avant Homes Scotland area director Iain Innes said: “Over the past decade, Robroyston has seen extensive development to transform the area, which has led to increased demand for high-quality, new-build housing. We’re pleased that we have moved our plans forward to continue the development of the town and look forward to launching our new homes in due course.”

Avant Homes has 57 live developments across the UK, of which seven are in Scotland.

