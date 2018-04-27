B&A upgrades rubble recycling

Aggregate supplier Bristol & Avon Group has invested £7m in a new 11-acre soil and stone treatment facility.

The site at Hallen near Bristol is served by a Powerscreen Premiertrak R400X, one of the first into action since the machine’s launch last year.

The new machine, supplied by Blue Machinery (Southern), has replaced a three-year old Powerscreen R400 Jaw Crusher.

Building rubble is delivered to the aggregate processing area, sorted and then fed into the Premiertrak R400X to make the required recycled products – from 6F type to MOT type 1 and single size materials for use in fill, sub-base, road base and pipe bedding.

The machine has a hydraulic release jaw, hydraulic jaw flipper plate, magnet and side fines conveyor.

Blue Machinery sales manager Martyn Yarde said: “Depending on feedstock and jaw settings the Premiertrak R400X can easily achieve 300-400 tonnes per hour and produce circa 3,000-4,000 tonnes in an average day.”

Further Images