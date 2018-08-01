Bachy Soletanche team wins Singapore tunnel

The S$795m (£444m) contract covers the section between Suffolk Walk and Novena Rise. The Penta-Bachy JV will design and construct a 1.04km stretch of tunnel together with related facilities, including an underground pedestrian network, pedestrian bridges, bus stops, sheltered walkways and cycling paths.

The same joint venture is currently involved in the construction of Thomson–East Coast Line Orchard station.

The 21.5km NSC is Singapore’s first integrated transport corridor. It features continuous bus lanes and at-grade cycling trunk routes and is designed to serve bus commuters, cyclists and pedestrians, in line with Singpore’s ‘car-lite’ vision.

An earlier contract was awarded in May (link opens in new tab).

Work on the Penta-Bachy contract is expected to begin by the first quarter of 2019.