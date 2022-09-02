Bachy Soletanche wins €80m Hong Kong piling contract

Soletanche Bachy's Hydrofraise machine in action in London in 2017

Bachy Soletanche’s €80m contract includes the construction of diaphragm walls and bored piles.

Scheduled for completion by 2024, the works will be conducted immediately next to an underground urban motorway and the metro.

A part of the wall will be built at limited height using two compact Hydrofraise machines, one of which will be equipped with grippers for drilling into very hard ground. These machines have been designed and manufactured by Soletanche Bachy specifically for excavation works in hard surfaces. The same machines were used on the Tideway project in London to dig shafts at Chambers Wharf, Deptford Church Street and King Edward Memorial Park in Tower Hamlets.

