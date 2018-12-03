Bailey bridge provides relief for Lincoln

The Bailey bridge enables bypass works traffic to get from one end of the site to the other

Galliford Try has installed a 140-metre-long Bailey bridge with 5.9-metre roadway width over three water courses including the River Witham to connect the north and south sides of its A15 Lincoln eastern bypass site.

The bridge means that wagons will no longer have to travel through Lincoln, which is the only alternative route.

Worth £120m, the new 7.5km road requires four non-motorised user bridges, 33km of drainage, the movement of a million cubic metres of material, 1,800 bored piles and 4,800 CFA piles. Completion is set for spring 2020.