Mon December 03 2018

Bailey bridge provides relief for Lincoln

1 hour Installation of a five-span Bailey bridge has removed the need for construction traffic on the Lincoln bypass to drive through the city.

The Bailey bridge enables bypass works traffic to get from one end of the site to the other
The Bailey bridge enables bypass works traffic to get from one end of the site to the other

Galliford Try has installed a 140-metre-long Bailey bridge with 5.9-metre roadway width over three water courses including the River Witham to connect the north and south sides of its A15 Lincoln eastern bypass site.

The bridge means that wagons will no longer have to travel through Lincoln, which is the only alternative route.

Worth £120m, the new 7.5km road requires four non-motorised user bridges, 33km of drainage, the movement of a million cubic metres of material, 1,800 bored piles and 4,800 CFA piles. Completion is set for spring 2020.

The Lincoln bypass had originally been a Carillion job for the county council but, as previously reported, Galliford Try stepped in after Carillion filed for insolvency in January 2018.

