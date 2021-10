Lizzie King

Solicitor Lizzie King has joined BakerHicks’ senior management team as head of legal.

She joins from Canary Wharf Group where she specialised in both procurement and disputes related work, providing advice to development, project, building management and operations teams.

At BakerHicks she will report directly to managing director Martin Lubieniecki.

