Balfour Beatty appoints new H&S director

Lee Hewitt

Lee Hewitt will takes up his new role on 5th September, to succeed Heather Bryant, who is retiring on 18th November after eight years with Balfour Beatty.

Since Heather Bryant took charge of health & safety at Balfour Beatty in 2014, having previously been chief inspector of construction at the Health & Safety Executive, she has overseen a 50% reduction in the group’s lost time injury rate since 2014.

Her successor is an experienced construction manager, most recently working as programme director for Balfour Beatty Vinci’s HS2 Area North contract. Before joining Balfour Beatty to work on HS2 in 2020, he was with the SMB (Skanska MWH Balfour Beatty) joint venture on Thames Water projects. He has also been head of capital procurement for Gatwick Airport, director of procurement and contract management at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, and head of infrastructure, project management and construction at Lendlease. Before that, has was head of UK procurement for National Grid, where he spent 25 years.

Balfour Beatty group chief executive Leo Quinn said:

“Health and safety is our license to operate and it is imperative that our teams are empowered and supported to deliver our Zero Harm vision. With his extensive deep domain knowledge and understanding of the industry from leadership and project-based roles, I know that Lee will continue to drive this agenda forward across Balfour Beatty, and I am pleased to welcome him to the group.”

He added: “I would like to thank Heather for her steadfast commitment to making the construction and infrastructure industry a safer and healthier environment for everyone.”

