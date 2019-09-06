Balfour Beatty awaits green light for Rhyl sea wall

CGI of Rhyl's planned sea wall

The proposed East Rhyl Coastal Defence Scheme already has planning permission and the backing of the council’s cabinet, but due to the cost it requires the approval of full council.

If approved at the 10th September meeting, the council will set up a coastal defence project board to deliver the scheme.

Balfour Beatty has been appointed as the main contractor and is working with Denbighshire County Council and JBA Consulting through early design and development works.

The project will involve the construction of a rock revetment structure immediately in front of the existing sea wall, with improvements to the existing wall over a length of around four hundred metres, from Splash Point heading east. Construction is expected to take 18 months.

Councillor Brian Jones, cabinet lead member for waste, transport and the environment, said: “We have made a firm commitment in our corporate plan to take action to prevent flooding in this part of Rhyl. Reducing the risk of flooding to homes and businesses through effective flood risk management, including investment in this flood and coastal defence scheme, can play a large role in delivering this ambition.

An investigation into the 2013 floods in the area showed properties could be flooded during a 1 in 20 year event. 140 properties in the Garford Road area were affected and hundreds of residents evacuated. The planned scheme would provide protection for 1,650 properties.

The 2013 floods

Cllr Jones said: “The storm served as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of the coastal flood defences in East Rhyl. There has also been erosion of existing defences over the years and there is always a risk of the defences failing. There are also concerns that the impact of climate change could see sea levels rise and increased frequency of storms could also increase the risk of flooding. That is why we are proposing a scheme that would significantly reduce the risk of flooding to homes and businesses and offer some peace of mind to those residents who were affected in the 2013 floods.”

