Balfour Beatty confirmed for second Hornsea substation

With work on the first substation, to the right, nearing completion, Balfour Beatty prepares the ground for the second

When operational in 2022, the wind farm will supply electricity to more than 1.3 million homes, and overtake Hornsea Project One as the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

The new onshore substation facility will transform the power produced by Hornsea Project Two wind farm before connecting to the National Grid. Balfour Beatty Kilpatrick will deliver the mechanical and electrical services for the new facility.

Balfour Beatty has already just about finished the onshore substation for Hornsea Project One in North Killinghome, built under a £25m contract awarded in 2015. The value of the latest contract was not disclosed.

Duncan Clark, programme director for Hornsea Projects One and Two, said: “We’re delighted that Balfour Beatty will continue to work with us on these huge offshore wind farm projects. Having already constructed onshore substations for three of our other projects, this contract continues the long-term partnership between Ørsted and Balfour Beatty.

“Their team is already on site having nearly finished Hornsea Project One’s substation, and having this continuity of the team will ensure optimum efficiencies. We’re committed to investing in the UK and we’re very pleased to be working with a UK firm that we have confidence will deliver a good quality build, on time and most importantly, with a continued high focus on safety.”

Balfour Beatty regional managing director Thomas Edgcumbe said: “Having recently completed works to Hornsea Project One, this award is testament to the long-standing relationship we have built with Ørsted [formerly Dong Energy] over the past few years. We’re proud to continue this momentum, and look forward to successfully and safely delivering the substation; providing clean power to millions of homes across the UK.”

Following successful collaboration during the enabling works phase earlier this year, Balfour Beatty will now commence works on the main build, with completion expected in 2020.