Balfour Beatty earns £34m Warwickshire highways extension

The contract extension, awarded jointly by Coventry City Council, Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council and Warwickshire County Council, is worth £34m to Balfour Beatty.

It is the contractor’s second one-year extension on the original seven-year contract, having previously been given one in 2018.

Balfour Beatty Living Places managing director Steve Helliwell said: “We have significant expertise and experience in delivering highways maintenance schemes with this second contract extension testament to the quality of the works, added value and innovative approaches we deliver for local authorities across the UK. We look forward to continuing our close working relationship with the three councils over the next 12 months, to benefit the local community and travelling public for years to come.”

Warwickshire county councillor Jeff Clarke, portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “Balfour Beatty Living Places, through excellent performance, have achieved all of their key performance indicators, so we have granted this new extension to them to continue managing our highway services to the usual high standards expected by our residents. This contract will continue to be used by Warwickshire County Council to deliver all of its highway maintenance requirements."

Ken Hawkins, Solihull Council’s cabinet member for environment & highways, said: “The highways maintenance contract between ourselves, Coventry, Warwickshire and Balfour Beatty Living Places has proved to be successful so I’m very pleased that we’ve been able to extend it even further. I look forward to this collaboration continuing to provide a high level of service and excellent value for Solihull residents.”

