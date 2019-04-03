Balfour Beatty expands US military housing business

Fort Bliss, which has 4,400 homes, is Balfour Beatty's largest military community

The company said that it is making significant investments by adding new professionals, implementing innovative programmes and fielding advanced technology tools across the 50+ military housing communities it manages across the country. There are more than 43,000 homes across the portfolio.

“Our military members demonstrate exceptional bravery, commitment and sacrifice every day and they deserve exceptional living environments to make everything they do a little easier and better for themselves and their families,” said Terri Edelman, chief operating officer for Balfour Beatty Communities. “We are committed to delivering the highest standards of living possible for our military families and we’re confident these additional resources, programmes and tools will help drive those standards today and in the future. We’re excited about the impact these new investments will have and we’re proud to help our military members and their families live better lives.”

As part of its investment, Balfour Beatty Communities will hire dedicated quality control specialists who will be responsible for ensuring the highest standards of service and workmanship on resident service requests.

To bolster the level of oversight and attention to detail within maintenance, Balfour Beatty Communities will also hire several additional regional facility managers to train maintenance staff, manage special projects and evaluate and implement best practices in operations and maintenance.

Balfour Beatty Communities is also recruiting and hiring people at its properties around the country with a goal to drive greater resident communications and satisfaction. The company has also invested in technology that will allow residents to submit, manage and track service requests and work orders online or through a mobile app. A new policy has been implemented that gives residents final approval on closing work orders to ensure tasks are completed to their satisfaction.

As part of the latest initiative, the company will hire additional environmental specialists who will focus on ongoing compliance with environmental standards while reviewing best practices and tools and looking for opportunities to implement them across Balfour Beatty Communities.