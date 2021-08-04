Balfour Beatty joins Hub South East team

Morrison and BAM Construction were already on part of the programme, which delivers new or refurbished facilities for public sector clients in the Lothians and Borders.

The appointment of Balfour Beatty follows a selection process that involved representatives from public sector clients and the Scottish Futures Trust.

Hub South East’s chief executive Paul McGirk said: “As we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s likely that social infrastructure will become an engine for rebuilding the economy. The need for investment in this area will be more apparent than ever and, in the Hub programme, government and local public sector partners have the perfect vehicle for implementing that investment.

“A recent independent impact assessment of the Hub programme concluded that, in the 10 years since its inception, it has delivered successful outcomes in relation to partnership working, project delivery and added value. Our approach is focused on building strong relationships, increasing efficiency, raising quality, championing innovation, and continually improving our performance.

“As a well-respected contractor, with experience in other Hubs across Scotland, Balfour Beatty demonstrated a commitment to our shared values and partnership ethos and we’re looking forward to working with the team. Strong relationships with our supply chain members are fundamental to Hub South East’s continued success and I am confident that this new appointment will be an excellent addition to our already strong offering, helping us to achieve our aim of being the development partner of choice for our public sector clients.”

Hector MacAulay, managing director of Balfour Beatty’s Regional Scotland construction business, added: “We are delighted to be supporting Hub South East in delivering public sector infrastructure across the region. We look forward to building on our wealth of expertise and experience in providing first class facilities, whilst also continuing to prioritise the communities in which we operate; providing numerous local employment and supply chain opportunities.”

