Balfour Beatty JV lands £370m Hong Kong contract

A subsidiary of Balfour Beatty’s 50:50 Far East joint venture, Gammon Construction, has won a HK$4bn (£370m) contract to build three residential towers in Hong Kong.

Wheelock & Company awarded the contract for Lohas Park Package 9, a development at Tseung Kwan O bay in the Sai Kung District of the New Territories. The contract includes the construction of three 54-56 storey residential towers on a five-level podium, which will provide a development spanning over one million square feet.

It is the fourth project that Gammon will be delivering for Wheelock & Company in the Tseung Kwan O bay area.

Gammon will employ BIM and 3D-scanning technologies to ensure safe and efficient project delivery. Design for Manufacturing and Assembly (DfMA) will be introduced during the course of construction to enhance productivity and safety performance.

Work is scheduled for completion in 2021. A workforce of 1,500 will be engaged at construction peak.