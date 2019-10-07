Balfour Beatty JV lands £490m Hong Kong contract

The seawater district cooling system will be used to cool the entire 108,000m² Advanced Manufacturing Centre (AMC)

The contract for Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation will include all mechanical, electrical and plumbing services, the building façade and a significant amount of steelworks.

Gammon - which is a joint venture with Jardine Matheson - will deploy a wide range of technologies and methods including building information modelling (BIM), modularisation and off-site manufacturing techniques to improve safety and quality and contribute to a significant reduction in the duration of the programme.

Thomas Ho, chief executive of Gammon, said: “This impressive and complex facility for one of Gammon’s long-term customers is designed to meet the increasing need for high-end on demand manufacturing in the region. This latest success is testament to our proven experience in constructing complex buildings and our market-leading engineering and technical capability.”

At construction peak, the project will employ a workforce of about 1,800. Completion is expected in 2021.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk