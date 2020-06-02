Balfour Beatty JV lands £750m Hong Kong tunnel

The project forms part of the airport's development of a third runway

Airport Authority Hong Kong has awarded the HK$7.2bn (approximately £750m) project, which involves tunnels and associated works for an automatic people mover (APM) and baggage handling system (BHS).

At construction peak, the project will employ a workforce of around 1500.

The contract will see Gammon deliver two 1,800m-long, eight-cell tunnel structures for the APM and BHS systems as well as all electrical and mechanical works for the tunnels. Gammon will also construct several support buildings including pumping stations, a data centre and security facilities.

The APM and BHS tunnels and the associated works form part of the Three Runway System (3RS) project at the airport and will ultimately allow travellers to move between the new Third Runway Concourse and the expanded Terminal 2.

Gammon will deploy modular solutions for 75% of the electrical and mechanical works for the tunnels. In line with Balfour Beatty’s commitment to reducing on-site activity by 25% by 2025, this approach will see activities carried out off site to enhance health and safety, increase productivity and reduce the duration of the works.

In addition, all offsite activities will be monitored with the use of a real-time technology system, Stamp, throughout the build process.

Gammon chief executive Thomas Ho said: “We are delighted that Airport Authority Hong Kong has chosen Gammon to deliver this key element of the 3RS works.

“Through our technical and innovate approach, we will ensure the productive and efficient delivery of the Automatic People Mover and Baggage Handling System, contributing to the expansion of Hong Kong International Airport to meet future air traffic growth and maintain Hong Kong’s competitiveness as an international aviation hub.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk