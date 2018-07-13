Balfour Beatty JV lands Hong Kong tunnel services contract

Gammon Construction, a 50:50 JV of Jardine Matheson and Balfour Beatty, will carry out the work at the newly constructed 5km tunnel linking Tuen Mun and Boundary Crossing Facilities Island. Client for the scheme is Hong Kong’s Highways Department.

The contract covers mechanical and electrical services, including ventilation, road lighting, central monitoring and control systems. It also requires the provision of civil and building works for the construction of a number of tunnel buildings including the administration, toll control, maintenance depot and satellite control buildings. Landscaping works will also be carried out at both ends of the tunnel.

Technology being adopted on the project includes ‘design for manufacture & assembly’ methods and an integrated digital project delivery approach. At least 70% of the mechanical and electrical works will be of modular construction and drone photogrammetry for 3D mapping and surveying will be used to assist in delivering the works to the highest standards of accuracy. Other innovative solutions include tailor-made cable laying trucks and off-site construction of the toll booths.

Gammon chief executive Thomas Ho said: “Gammon is currently undertaking the design and build of the Southern Connection Viaduct section of Tuen Mun-Chek Lap Kok Link project and we are delighted for another opportunity to play a key role in this important infrastructure project for Hong Kong. Gammon is committed to working with its partners to ensure the delivery of the project to the highest quality, while maintaining excellent standards of safety.”

Completion is expected in late 2020. A workforce of 1,700 will be engaged at construction peak.