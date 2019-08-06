Balfour Beatty lands US convention centre expansion

The agreement with Matthews Southwest will see Balfour Beatty's US construction business serviing as design-build lead for the expansion of the Broward County Convention Center and the construction of the hotel alongside.

The project will add more than 525,000 square feet of meeting space to the existing convention centre. When complete, the centre will have over 1.2 million square feet of event space, including 350,000 square feet of contiguous exhibition space, a new 65,000-square-foot waterfront ballroom and a waterfront plaza with public access.

The new 29-storey Omni Hotel will have 800 rooms and facilities including 73,000 square feet of meeting and ballroom space as well as multiple restaurants options including a rooftop bar. The hotel will be prominently positioned along the Waterway with a iew of the Atlantic Ocean.

Balfour Beatty is partnering with Stantec, Nunzio Marc DeSantis Architects and Fentress Architects on the project. Enabling projects and site work will continue until the spring of 2020 with construction scheduled to conclude in the spring of 2023.

The upgraded convention centre and new hotel are designed to achieve LEED Certified Gold criteria. The Balfour Beatty team plans to leverage technologies including building information modelling (BIM) and virtual reality on the project, as well as lean construction methods, including target value design.

