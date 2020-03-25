  1. Instagram
Thu March 26 2020

Balfour Beatty opts to keep sites operational

22 hours While more and more contractors are deciding that the health of construction workers is best protected in their own homes, Balfour Beatty has decided to keep them on site.

In a statement, Balfour Beatty said: “The health, safety and wellbeing of all those who work with and for us, as well as the general public, is always our priority.

“In line with the current guidance on Covid-19 from the UK government, our sites and contracts will remain operational where we are able to appropriately implement the Standard [Site] Operating Procedures (SOP) issued on 24th March 2020 by the Construction Leadership Council to ensure the continued health, safety and wellbeing of all those who work with and for us.

“We recognise the situation is continuously evolving, and we will continue to shape our approach. Our crisis management team meets daily to understand the evolving situation and to enable Balfour Beatty to respond swiftly to any changes.”

