Balfour Beatty picked for £32m Inverness health centre

The £32m contract will see Balfour Beatty construct the 8,305m2 National Treatment Centre, which will provide orthopaedic surgery and ophthalmology services to surrounding communities. The centre will include 24 inpatient rooms, five operating theatres, clinics and outpatient departments. In addition, the company will build rooms for minor operations and procedures, consulting rooms, a café, children’s play area and office support rooms.

The team will collaborate with NHS Highland to provide work experience placements and employment opportunities for local college and university students.

Hector Macaulay, regional managing director of Balfour Beatty’s UK Construction Services business in Scotland & Ireland, said: “We are proud to be collaborating with NHS Highland to deliver a world-class National Treatment Centre that will improve the experience of patients through improved services and facilities.

“This contract award is testament to our expertise and experience in delivering high-quality, complex hospital facilities, having most recently lead the delivery of the landmark NHS Louisa Jordan hospital as part of our efforts to tackle Covid-19, and are currently delivering two new community hospitals in Aviemore and Broadford.”

Deborah Jones, director of strategic commissioning, planning and performance for NHS Highland, said: “NHS Highland are delighted to be working with Balfour Beatty again in developing this critical new facility which will deliver critical elective treatment for people in the Highlands and surrounding areas.”

Early works began last summer and completion is scheduled for 2022. At peak construction, the project will employ a workforce of 300, as well as providing several work experience placements.

