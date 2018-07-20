Balfour Beatty picked for Florida development

The Gables Station development, which is made up of three towers, will feature 120,000 square feet of retail space and 500 residential units, including 66 furnished extended-stay hotel units. There will also be a 1,000-space car park.

The transit-oriented Gables Station project is situated within a growing commercial corridor on US Highway 1 and adjacent to the Miami Metrorail, providing easy access to locations including Miami International Airport and downtown Miam. The project will be directly connected to the Underline Park, a 10-mile, linear park and urban trail designed to transform the land below Miami's Metrorail. The development will also be connected to Coral Gables' downtown by the city’s free trolley system.

“NP International develops meaningful projects in close proximity to public transportation systems in urban locations that maximise value for their communities,” said Scott Skidelsky, president for Balfour Beatty’s buildings operations in Florida. “We’ve had the privilege of being NP International’s construction partner on world-class projects in the past and we’re honoured for the opportunity to once again be their partner in delivering a project as unique as Gables Station.”

The Gables Station project was designed by architect Jorge Hernandez in partnership with Gensler.

Two of the buildings will be mostly residential; one will include 19,000 square feet of retail space, while the second will have 18,000 square feet of retail. There will be five floors of parking in each residential building and they will have u-shaped pool decks overlooking overlook US-1 and a canopy of trees. Gable Station’s third building will be home to the limited-service, extended-stay hotel as well as 68,000 square feet of retail space.

Balfour Beatty said that its team will leverage the latest technologies and lean construction methods to ensure efficient delivery of the project. The scheme is scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2020 and designed to achieve LEED Certified Silver criteria.