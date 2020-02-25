Balfour Beatty picked for radioactive clean-up

Radioactive material was first detected on a part of the foreshore at Dalgety Bay in 1990. It is thought that the contamination originates from the residue of radium-coated luminescent instrument panels from military aircraft incinerated and land-filled in the area at end of World War II.

The project will clear the beach of the contaminated material and put a barrier in place to prevent any more from coming to the surface. The jetty and slipway will also be replaced.

The first phase of Balfour Beatty’s work is scheduled to start shortly and continue until 30 September. Work cannot take place during the winter months as Dalgety Bay is then home to wading birds which over-winter there. The project will then restart in April for a further six months. This six-month work schedule will continue until the work is complete.

The Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) has agreed with the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) and Fife Council to serve as client for the work.

DIO project manager Steve Ritchie said: “Throughout this process, DIO has worked closely with relevant public bodies, including SEPA and Fife Council, as well as local landowners. We’re pleased to be able to make a start on this important work and look forward to its planned completion.”

