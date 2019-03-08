TCI New Year Magazine OfferTCI New Year Magazine Offer
Construction News

Fri March 08 2019

Balfour Beatty picked for Washington DC wharf

Balfour Beatty has been selected to kick-off the second phase of construction for a project designed to reestablish Washington, DC, as a waterfront city and destination.

The Wharf project involves development of a mile-long stretch along the Potomac River restaurants, retailers, residences and businesses.

Hoffman-Madison Waterfront (HMW) has appointed to initiate Phase 2, land-side construction. Balfour Beatty’s role consists of work contracts for all horizontal and public spaces, including site work, utilities, hardscape and parks. It also includes construction of office buildings on two parcels of land in addition to underground car parks.

“We are pleased to welcome Balfour Beatty as one of our construction partners for Phase 2 of The Wharf,” said Maria Thompson, senior vice president of construction of PN Hoffman. “Their ability to offer a diverse range of capabilities and expertise make them the ideal fit for this transformative project. Their selection is a key milestone in the forward momentum of Phase 2 as we continue to channel our vision of a dynamic waterfront neighbourhood and destination that has already changed the city’s relationship with its waterfront.

Phase 2 of The Wharf is scheduled for completion in 2022.  

