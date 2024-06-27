Balfour Beatty recruits new construction chief

Nick Crossfield

Nick Crossfield will join Balfour Beatty later this year as chief executive of its UK Construction Services business.

Having studied mechanical engineering at Reading University, Nick Crossfield started his career with BAE Systems, and going on to work for British Steel, Network Rail and Siemens. He has been managing director of Alstom Transportation’s UK and Ireland business since 2015.

At Balfour Beatty he will be responsible for the strategic leadership of the all three divisions of the UK Construction Services business – Scotland, Buildings and Civils. He replaces Mark Bullock, who left last year.

Nick Crossfield will sit on Balfour Beatty’s executive committee, alongside other divisional chief executives, and report directly to group chief executive Leo Quinn. He has been asked particularly to focus on developing the company’s presence in the infrastructure market – including the energy, defence and sustainable transportation.

Leo Quinn said of his new recruit: “He brings with him a wealth of experience working directly with Government on behalf of industry, as well as a strong track record of managing large businesses, successfully delivering sustainable profitable growth, and navigating highly regulated environments with a focus on driving operational improvements. His experience and understanding of the markets in which Balfour Beatty operates makes him perfectly positioned to lead our UK Construction Services business.”

Nick Crossfield said: “I very much look forward to joining Balfour Beatty. I have watched with interest over the last ten years as the group has continued to position and win work in its core markets and I look forward to continuing the successful delivery of national and local infrastructure across the UK.”

