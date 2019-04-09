Balfour Beatty seeks subcontractor for Scottish road scheme

The work for the Luncarty to Pass of Birnam stretch of the A9 dualling involves the design and construction of 9.5km of new carriageway alongside the existing A9, the reconstruction of the existing A9 and associated utility diversions and accommodation works. New grade-separated junctions will be constructed at Tullybelton and Bankfoot and there are seven principal structures and various culverts.

The subcontract is being assessed in two stages. Candidates must first pass a selection procedure before being invited to tender or negotiate. The deadline for receipt of requests to participate is 19th April and the contract is expected to be awarded on 29th April.

Transport Scotland is client for the main contract.