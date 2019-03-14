Balfour Beatty wins £1.5bn Network Rail deal

Balfour Beatty has an 80% share in the 10-year alliance, which will be responsible for the development, design and delivery of track renewals and crossings, as well as associated infrastructure works across the London North West, London North East and East Midland routes. Atkins has a 10% share and TSO has a 10% share.

The new geographically-focused alliance model is structured to promote greater collaboration between Network Rail and its contractors, focusing on region-specific rail requirements and works.

Full contract award is expected in the second quarter of 2019 with works due to start later this year.

Balfour Beatty group chief executive Leo Quinn said: “As one of the UK’s leading rail infrastructure suppliers, Balfour Beatty is proud to be part of the alliance appointed to ensure reliability of the UK’s rail network. Our expertise will be focused on driving innovative solutions that deliver sustainable, safer rail infrastructure.

“We believe that industry collaboration is the way to drive higher efficiency and service standards. Network Rail’s new alliance model is a great step forward in rail contract procurement.”