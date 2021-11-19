Balfour Beatty wins 19-storey US residential tower

'Sage at National Landing' in Arlington, Virginia

The Sage at National Landing will incorporate 306 apartments across 19 floors on a 40,000-square-foot site. The building will also feature more than 10,600 square feet of ground-floor retail space, including a two-storey bar-and-restaurant.

Balfour Beatty will use methods including the prefabrication of exterior wall panels and mechanical, electrical and plumbing components.

Client for the scheme is LCOR Incorporated. It will be Balfour Beatty’s second project for LCOR, following the completion in 2019, of The Altaire, a 20-storey mixed-use development.

Sean Graham, Balfour Beatty vice president of operations in the Mid-Atlantic, said: “Sage at National Landing will be another prestigious property that will spark continued economic growth in the area and bridge the gap between the Crystal and Pentagon cities.”

Completion is due in early 2023.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk