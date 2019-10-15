Balfour Beatty wins $200m US highway contract

It has been appointed by North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) for the US$203m (£161m) contract, which is aimed at improving traffic on a 5.1-mile stretch of US 70 in James City in Craven County. US 70 is one of the primary east-west corridors across eastern North Carolina and provides a key connection between the port at Morehead City, military bases in Havelock and Goldsboro and Global TransPark in Kinston.

The project will bring US 70 to interstate standards and is intended to improve access to local community services and enhance economic development in the area.

The win follows another US70 contract for NCDOT in August.

“Our southeast region team’s design-build expertise and unique ability to self-perform both the structures and roadway scope make this U.S. 70 improvement project a strategic fit,” said Mark Johnnie, vice president and southeast region manager for Balfour Beatty’s US civil construction operations. “We’re honoured to once again serve as NCDOT’s construction partner as we begin work to deliver another successful project for this client.”

Design and right-of-way acquisition is scheduled to begin in late 2019, and construction is expected to start in early 2021 for completion in late 2023.

