Balfour Beatty wins £42m Sussex substation contract

The two-year contract will see Balfour Beatty design and build a 400kV substation as well as two terminal towers that will support electrical conductors transmitting electricity to the Little Horsted substation grid supply point.

Once complete, the new substation will form part of National Grid’s Little Horsted connection project, which will allow electricity distributer UK Power Networks to connect with the National Grid.

Work is expected to start in early 2024, with completion in autumn 2025. At peak, the project will employ 120 people.

The project is not without local controversy. The work will cover a 26 acre site and impact upon the East Sussex National golf course, making one of the holes unplayable. Trees, hedgerow and other vegetation have already been cleared for surveys and preliminary work. As part of the contract, Balfour Beatty has undertaken to plant 500 trees.

