Balfour Beatty wins £43.5m Scottish powerline work

Both contracts have been awarded by Scottish Hydro Electric Transmission, part of Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN), through the F2 Overhead Line General Works Framework and the 132kV Underground Cable Works Framework.

The first contract is worth £36 million and will involve the design, supply, installation construction and commissioning of the overhead line works across a 103km route running between Beauly, Nairn, Elgin and Keith.

The second contract is worth £7.5m and will include the design, engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of underground cabling sections of the route.

Balfour Beatty has been working with SSEN through the feasibility and development stages of the project since early 2017. Completion is due in early 2021.

SSEN lead project manager Ian Clark said: “The Beauly to Keith reconductoring project will increase the 132kV electricity network capacity whilst replacing assets which are nearing the end of their working life, further securing the supply of electricity in the north of Scotland.

“Balfour Beatty have been integral to the development of the project and their significant experience in delivering similar projects will be invaluable over the next three years.”

Andy Smith, operations director for Balfour Beatty’s power transmission and distribution business in Scotland, added: “These two contracts are testament to Balfour Beatty’s ability to support our clients through the development stages of projects, identifying design solutions and value engineering opportunities. This project shows our ability to bring together both overhead line and cabling capability under a single programme of works, reducing the risk to our client of managing design and operational interfaces as the project progresses.”