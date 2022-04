The US Department of Defense announced the award of the US$697,844,325 (£535m) fixed-price-award-fee contract, which is for the design and construction of East Campus Building #4 and a 1,186,000 square-foot parking structure.

Bids were solicited via the internet with three received.

The work is due for completion in April 2026.

