Balfour Beatty wins £70m transmission contract

The two-year contract for Scottish Hydro Electric Transmission (SSEN Transmission) involves the design, construction and engineering of the new 275kV double-circuit overhead line, which will connect the Argyll towns of Inveraray and Lochgilphead. Balfour Beatty’s contract forms the first phase of SSEN Transmission’s Inveraray to Crossaig project, which is aimed at reinforcing the existing transmission network in the area.

On completion, the new overhead line will enable renewable wind power facilities to be connected to the national electricity network.

The Balfour Beatty team will use building information modelling (BIM) software and drones to plan and design the line and reduce the need to work at height.

Ian Currie, managing director of Balfour Beatty’s Power Transmission & Distribution business, said: “We are committed to delivering this latest overhead line asset with a focus on embedding innovation to continuously improve the safety and productivity of the project.

“We look forward to supporting the continued delivery of the stable and ongoing supply of electricity to the communities in the west of Scotland.”

Works are due to start this autumn with completion of the first phase scheduled for 2021. At peak construction, the project will employ a workforce of 220 people including a number of apprentices.

