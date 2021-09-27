Balfour Beatty wins £85m transmission contract

The work, which is on behalf of SSEN Transmission, will see Balfour Beatty design, construct, and engineer a new 45km, 275kV double-circuit overhead line between the existing substations at Port Ann and Crossaig. Once operational the new power line will reinforce the network in the region and facilitate the connection of new renewable energy to the grid.

The award follows the energisation of the first phase of the project, which saw Balfour Beatty install 37km of 275kV double circuit line from Inveraray to Port Ann.

The team will use building information modelling (BIM) software and drones to plan and design the line in order to reducing safety risks, while improving both the quality and efficiency of works.

Ian Currie, managing director of Balfour Beatty’s Power Transmission & Distribution business, said: “At Balfour Beatty, sustainability is at the heart of what we do - we want to build a better, greener future. Through our long-standing relationship with SSEN Transmission, we will continue to utilise our expert capability to help provide the necessary upgrades to the Argyll area and beyond.”

Keith Inglis, project director of SSEN Transmission, said: “This is great news for Balfour Beatty, SSEN Transmission, and of course those relying upon the Transmission Network in the Argyll peninsula. The award of this next phase to Balfour Beatty builds upon the success in phase 1 but also numerous other projects we have collaborated on in the past 10 years.”

Phase Two enabling works have already begun, with completion of the whole project expected in 2023. At peak construction, the scheme will employ a workforce of approximately 300 people, as well as providing a number of apprenticeship opportunities.

