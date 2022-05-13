Balfour gets go-ahead for £250m Wisley junction scheme

Where the M25 meets the A3, right by Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Garden Wisley

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has signed the development consent order for improvements to M25 junction 10, the interchange with the A3 at Wisley.

The junction is one of the busiest and most dangerous in England, with heavy queues and one of the highest recorded collision rates across the motorway and trunk road network.

A decision was originally supposed to have been made by the transport secretary more than a year ago – 12th January 2021 marked the deadline of three months after the Planning Inspectorate submitted its report.

However there was a lot of controversy over the land to be compulsorily purchased under the development consent order and the provision of replacement land to compensate. It has taken an extra 15 months to reach the starting gate.

A year ago the total cost estimate for the project, to be built by a joint venture of Balfour Beatty and Atkins, was put at between £100m and £250m. It is now put at £200m to £250m, including land acquisition.

National Highways regional director Chris Welby-Everard said: “We are delighted with today’s announcement which means we can now proceed with our project to improve the M25 junction 10/A3 interchange near Wisley. This vital work will improve safety and reliability for almost 300,000 drivers a day and generate more than 400 jobs.”

This improvements package includes:

A new elongated roundabout to increase capacity

Four new dedicated free-flowing slip roads to reduce queuing between the M25 and the A3

Widening the M25 from three to four lanes through the junction

Widening the A3 from three to four lanes either side of J10 and improving the A245 at Painshill.

The scheme will also involve some of the most extensive environmental work ever carried out by National Highways, restoring more than 22 hectares of heathland as well as planting new woodland. The UK’s first ‘heathland’ bridge will link walkers and cyclists to these nature areas for the first time.

Completion is expected in autumn 2024.

