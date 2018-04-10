JCB X Series - Tested to Extremes JCB X Series - Tested to Extremes
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Tue April 10 2018

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information
Related Information

News » Over £20m » Balfour makes start on Lancastrian flats » published 10 Apr 2018

Balfour makes start on Lancastrian flats

Balfour Beatty has started construction on £65m build-to-rent development in Manchester.

CGI of The Lancastrian Above: CGI of The Lancastrian

Start of site work for The Lancastrian, in the New Cross area of Manchester city centre, comes as Balfour Beatty Investments and AIG Global Real Estate reach financial close on the investment deal.

The Lancastrian will have 274 apartments of varying size for private rent. They are spread across two buildings around a landscaped courtyard. Residents expected to move in from the summer of 2020

Balfour Beatty Investments acquired the site in January 2016 and subsequently secured full planning permission. Financial close of the deal involved the transfer of the land ownership to AIG. 

 

 

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News & Contract News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 10 Apr 2018 (last updated on 10 Apr 2018).

More News Channels