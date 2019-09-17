Balfour Vinci JV signs £1bn Old Oak Common station contract

CGI of Old Oak Common station

The joint venture will be responsible for the final design, construction and commissioning of Old Oak Common station in northwest London, building six underground platforms as well as up to eight platforms on the adjacent Great Western Main Line.

Balfour Beatty Vinci Systra was named preferred contractor for Old Oak Common back in February, at the same time as a Mace/Dragados joint venture was chosen for the £1.3bn Euston station contract.

Mace/Dragados, Bechtel and BAM Nuttall/Ferrovial Agroman were the losing bidders for Old Oak Common. The formal contract award was held up because Bechtel sued, complaining about the procurement process.

On completion, Old Oak Common station will provide direct services to three major airports, eight of Britain’s 10 largest cities and form part of one of Britain’s largest regeneration projects.

Balfour Beatty Vinci Systra is 42% owned by Balfour Beatty, 42% Vinci and 16% Systra.

Nigel Russell, project director for the Balfour Beatty Vinci Systra joint venture, said: “This award reflects the combined strength of our joint venture and recognises our world-class capabilities in designing, managing and delivering complex infrastructure projects.

“We look forward to applying our expertise to deliver this critical piece of national infrastructure so essential to driving the skills agenda, to the rebalancing of the UK economy and to the enabling of a resilient and competitive construction and infrastructure industry.”

At construction peak the project will employ a direct management team of 140 and a wider workforce of approximately 2,500.

Balfour Beatty Vinci was previously appointed in 2017 to deliver Lot N1 and Lot N2 of HS2’s main civil engineering works package in a two-part design and build contract, valued at approximately £2.5bn.

