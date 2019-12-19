Balfour wins £90m Viking Link civils package

The Viking Link Interconnector Project is being developed by a joint venture of National Grid and Energinet.

As part of the four-year contract, Balfour Beatty will be responsible for the civil engineering and installation of 68km of high voltage cabling across Lincolnshire, connecting Denmark to Britain at National Grid’s Bicker Fen substation.

Works are due to start in January 2020 with completion scheduled for the end of 2023. At peak construction, the Balfour Beatty will employ a workforce of 160 on the job.

On completion, the project will form part of the wider 765km Viking Link, which will improve the security of electricity supply in both countries and give the UK access to cleaner, greener Danish energy.

Ian Currie, managing director of Balfour Beatty’s Power Transmission and Distribution business, said: “We are delighted to be contributing to this landmark project which will support the government’s carbon reduction target and provide numerous homes across Great Britain with access to sustainable electricity.

“Our expert teams have years of experience and in-depth knowledge in delivering complex high voltage cabling projects and we look forward to providing National Grid and Energinet with a comprehensive solution which will ensure safe and efficient delivery.”

Mike Elmer, Viking Link project director for National Grid Ventures, said: “This contract is a major milestone in the next part of the project. We’re pleased to be working with Balfour Beatty, who will deliver the onshore cable installation section of the Viking Link Interconnector between landfall site at Sandilands and the Converter Station at Bicker Fen.

“Viking Link will enable Great Britain to import and export electricity; provide a secure supply of affordable electricity and play a vital role in helping to decarbonise the UK’s power supply on our journey to a net zero carbon energy system.”

